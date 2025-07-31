Survival in times of predatory trade: Is Asia on to something?
One after another, Asian countries have swallowed lopsided trade deals with the US on the calculus that it’s better than losing access to US markets. With America acting as an apex predator, they had to make the best of bad options.
For a region often hailed as the future of the global economy, it has been an unedifying experience. One by one, Asian leaders swallowed trade accords with the US that are slightly better than envisaged a few months ago, but more punitive than when they bet on access to the American market as a development strategy decades ago.