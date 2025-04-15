Spaghetti-bowl trade deals could alter the global balance of power
Summary
- A departure from multilateral trade rules, as the US has made under Trump, could result in power exertions that make smaller countries rethink and re-forge their foreign ties. China may be among the big-power gainers.
The first salvo of the ongoing trade war was fired by US President Donald Trump on 2 April. The office of the United States Trade Representative (USTR) subsequently released a small note to explain the basis on which reciprocal tariffs had been imposed on various trade partners. The formula used was severely criticized by trade economists for its lack of any basis in either theory or past empirical work.