Spaghetti-bowl trade deals could alter the global balance of power

A similar collapse in international trade is unlikely today for several reasons (fingers crossed). First, international trade as a percentage of global output is now twice as large as it was in 1930. Second, modern exchange between nations is qualitatively different, dominated by trade in intermediate goods between companies, rather than in either raw materials or final goods that consumers buy, and hence tougher to disentangle. Third, rapidly expanding trade in services is far more difficult for governments to control through tariffs that are imposed at ports of entry, which is why they are outside the ambit of even Trump’s tariffs.