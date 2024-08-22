US Treasury's debt-issuances are keeping inflation above the Fed target
Summary
- The US Treasury’s excessive short-term issuances have acted as stimulus and have blocked the Fed’s efforts to cool inflation. This also risks opening the doors to political business cycles where stimulus is synchronized with elections.
The US Federal Reserve has moved mountains to control inflation, which in July fell below 3% for the first time since 2021. Unfortunately, the Fed finds itself working at cross purposes with the US Treasury, whose debt-issuance strategy has been providing backdoor interest-rate cuts, keeping inflation above the Fed’s target range.