The US bond market: Getting ‘yippy’ again?
SummaryDisappointing US government debt auctions confirm that the bond market is disturbed. Yields for 10-year bonds rose higher than in April, when Trump’s tariffs wrought havoc on the world and hit US credibility. The US needs to get its fiscal deficit and debt in control, or risk more sell-offs.
Generally, US government debt auctions are sleepy affairs—except when they’re not. And Wednesday’s sale by the US Treasury Department of $16 billion in 20-year bonds definitely qualified for the latter category. It’s unlikely to be the only one.
