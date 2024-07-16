Washington may be irked, but Modi’s Moscow visit has not upset global stability
Summary
- New Delhi should continue to pursue its strategic autonomy without letting the impolitic statements of relatively minor actors intrude on India’s policy or equanimity.
In his third term as India’s prime minister, Narendra Modi’s first visit abroad was to Italy, to attend the G7 summit there as a special invitee. But his first external visit for the purpose of a bilateral meeting with another head of government has been to Moscow, to meet Vladimir Putin, who is settling into his fifth term as Russia’s head of state.