US-Adani deal for Sri Lanka port heats up race with China
Summary
- The US International Development Finance Corporation’s $553 million investment in the West Container Terminal of Colombo port underscores the intense contest between the US and China to build infrastructure in the Indian Ocean
The US International Development Finance Corporation’s (DFC) announcement of a $553 million investment in the West Container Terminal of Colombo port was not unexpected.The port is being built by a joint venture between Adani Ports, local partner John Keells Holdings PLC, and the Sri Lanka Port Authority.