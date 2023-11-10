US-Adani deal for Sri Lanka port heats up race with China

The business case for investing in any of the arms of the Colombo port was never in doubt. Operations at the six terminals ringing each side of the port were not affected even at the height of Sri Lanka’s recent economic distress. A key reason for this is their earnings are ring-fenced as foreign-exchange income. The eastern arm of the transhipment port was developed first, as shipping companies found the island conveniently located on the international route across the Indian Ocean. That allure has deepened, with 40% of global maritime trade now using this ocean. Colombo further cemented its position as the sole deep-draught port abutting India. The emergence of Bangladesh as an export hub has made the port even more sought-after, though its combined capacity is much smaller than that of Singapore or Port Klang in Malaysia.