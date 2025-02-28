USAID squeeze: Trump’s cut-back of aid is a wake-up call for India
Summary
- Ignore political slugfests over USAID allocations. America’s self-harming aid cut-off isn’t a big worry for India either, but China filling that vacuum to gain clout could be. We must step up our global outreach.
Donald Trump seems to be in a tearing hurry to make America great again. No one should quibble with such a mission: the world needs a prosperous and stable US. But this should not come at the cost of the world’s poorest. Yet, that’s precisely what appears to be happening—as a fallout of the US President’s decision to immediately halt all programmes of the world’s biggest aid agency, USAID, pending a 90-day audit.