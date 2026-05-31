Is a US-China detente in the offing? And what are India's options if a new world order emerges?

Since the 1980s, however, the legitimacy of the communist regime in Beijing has rested heavily on its growth model. But China’s GDP growth has slowed from 8-10% in the early years of this century to about 5% today. Its macroeconomic picture is worrying. Its soaring debt-to-GDP ratio, real-estate market collapse, weak domestic consumption and disappearing export jobs have all undermined the economic compact that sustained the regime in power for four decades. Xi too has reason to worry.