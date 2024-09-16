US-China relations need a reset before we all end up paying a heavy price | Mint

US-China relations need a reset before we all end up paying a heavy price
Summary
- There are few certainties in world affairs. What we do know is that without much greater cooperation between the US and China, the world will be in dire straits.
The year 1979 was a pivotal one in Sino-American relations. On a historic visit to the US, Deng Xiaoping, China’s paramount leader, met with US President Jimmy Carter at the White House and attended the Round-Up Rodeo in Simonton, Texas, where he donned a ten-gallon hat and charmed the crowd.