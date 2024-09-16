US-China relations need a reset before we all end up paying a heavy price

This is not to say that US politics is the only obstacle to progress. Last week, on arriving in Shanghai for the Bund Summit, I was asked at the immigration booth whether I worked for the US government. To gain entry, I had to explain at some length that the State of California, for which I work at one remove, is not the federal government of the United States. The question—and the interrogation—did not leave me optimistic about the US-China bilateral relationship. But who knows?