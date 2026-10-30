US-China tech war: How AI can help investors spot the fallout before it shows up

An unmistakable shots-fired moment in the US-China tech war arrived in early 2024—via the Netherlands.
“We do not expect to get export licenses for our most advanced immersion systems—the NXT:2000 and up—for China in 2024,” executives at ASML, the Dutch lithography giant at the heart of the global semiconductor supply chain, said on their earnings call in January that year, warning that the curbs, a result of years of US pressure, would knock 10% to 15% off the company’s core China equipment sales.