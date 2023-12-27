US-China ties: Competitive collaboration can help stabilize the world
Summary
- Adopting this win-win approach can avert a geopolitical confrontation and be of benefit to the multilateral world order of today.
Chinese President Xi Jinping’s recent meeting with US President Joe Biden was critical from a geopolitical standpoint. It mustn’t be viewed as just a bilateral discussion on cooperation in high-level military communication, as it was an important step in ensuring how the two great powers can agree to pursue ‘collaborative competition’ without being in perpetual conflict in a multipolar and war-affected world.