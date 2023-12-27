US-China ties: Competitive collaboration can help stabilize the world

A complete economic de-coupling from China would seem like a chimera to Western countries, given the Asian giant’s low-cost competitive advantage and role as a transit point for trade with the rest of Asia (particularly for the US and EU). Also, there are other aspects of interdependence, ranging from climate change to global financial coordination, that will not allow a snapping of ties. As Joseph Nye observes, for better or worse, the US and China are locked in “co-operative rivalry" which isn’t like what we see in the Cold War era, when containment of the geopolitical rival was the operative principle.

