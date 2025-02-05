Mint Quick Edit | Dial back the US-China trade war: It’s lose-lose

Within days of the US declaring a 10% extra tariff on imports from China, Beijing has retaliated with announcements of its own that will make US shipments to the People’s Republic costlier. American coal and LPG will now face 15% tariffs and a 10% levy will apply on US crude oil, farm equipment and certain vehicles. In addition, Beijing is targeting US businesses, such as Google, which faces an antitrust probe. Google has long been blocked in China, but still has ad operations there. Beijing also imposed some export controls.