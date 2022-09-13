Use a collaborative governance model to tackle climate change5 min read . Updated: 13 Sep 2022, 10:14 PM IST
Let’s dump the state-versus-market dichotomy and learn from participatory processes behind the Montreal Protocol’s success
Our world is undergoing an economic transition that will require effective government action on many fronts to manage climate change, ensure public health and rebuild our middle classes through good jobs and innovation. But are our governments up to it? There is wide scepticism about governments’ ability to lead and achieve positive change. Such doubts may be well-placed. Polarization and authoritarian populism, which are mutually reinforcing, have overrun the public sphere in many countries and undermined the capacity of societies to mount collective action, both domestic and multilateral, against common problems.