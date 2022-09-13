Use a collaborative governance model to tackle climate change

Sabel and Victor call attention to a key difference between the two regimes: the Montreal Protocol created sectoral committees in which ODS-emitting firms joined national regulators and scientists in seeking technological alternatives. These groups started small, but they expanded and multiplied as knowledge was accumulated, capabilities were acquired and trust was built among parties. This approach worked because the problem solving was devolved to local actors—namely, firms with the requisite technological know-how. When innovation stalled, targets were reset. The result was a virtuous loop of on-the-ground innovation and top-level goal setting. Under the climate regime, by contrast, firms have been kept at arm’s length from regulators, owing to fears that they would capture the process. But this has entrenched conflicts of interest and hampered innovation.