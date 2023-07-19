Climate change is front and centre of the development debate going on around the world. We are finally seeing our economic system account for the cost and impact of air pollution on the environment by putting a value on every metric tonne of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. And our transition to a low-carbon economy is being spurred by consumers and governments as well as regulators.

Last year, venture capital saw $37 billion globally in climate-dedicated dry powder. Impressive, but that still only scratches the surface of the emerging carbon economy, especially for India-like markets. India is the world’s third largest emitter, but our emissions per capita are only one-fifth the global average. With an emerging middle class, an expanding manufacturing base and an agricultural heartland responding to the challenges of food security, our emissions trajectory is poised to change dramatically over the next decade. Our market structures are notably different. While policy and industry have their place, the India net-zero story needs contextually-developed new technologies and business models that can mitigate GHG emissions and enable the economy to adapt.

We need to create fundamental tools to effectively catalyse the climate transition underway. Here, we see three key investment opportunities. One, cost-efficient climate technologies that can offer alternatives for carbon-heavy industries. Two, digital technology solutions that can optimize supply chains for a lighter carbon footprint. And three, tools that can support the development of the carbon accounting market.

Disruptive climate technology will displace or transform industry incumbents. The most obvious example is of electric vehicles (EVs) replacing internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles. The energy transition will rely on a number of other technologies too, though, whether they are advanced electrolyzers for hydrogen production, new zinc- or sodium-based battery technologies, or improved nuclear energy generation. Carbon capture and removal technologies are required to meet industrial decarbonization goals. Computational tools too have a vital role to play across sectors. Coupling these, for instance, with Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR), which is a genome editing technology, is enabling us to produce food differently. For example, String Bio is using a methane based synthetic biology platform to produce food, feed and agricultural inputs. The company’s proprietary bio-stimulant CleanRise has been shown to improve rice yields by 30-40% while decreasing methane emissions from paddy by 60%. Rice cultivation contributes 10% of global methane emissions, a GHG 25 times more potent than carbon dioxide.

While new technologies will curb carbon belchers, there is also room for optimization of our current systems. A McKinsey report estimates that 80% of the emissions of an organization lie in its supply chain. This cuts across industries such as agriculture, textiles, electronics and manufacturing. Technology will be critical to manage footprints and drive carbon-related decisions. This is especially important in fragmented markets such as India where production is widely distributed. For example, food waste is a big carbon problem. In fact, it’s linked to 8-10% of all annual GHG emissions.

A digitally-enabled supply chain can help monitor production processes, diminish inefficiencies in logistics, limit wastage and ultimately reduce emissions. We are seeing companies using digital solutions to match demand and supply for perishable commodities, bringing down the rate of food waste to single digits. Others are linking buyers to sustainably grown crops, allowing customers to make planet-friendly choices. Digital technology will play an outsized role in reimagining business supply chains and managing complex ‘scope 3’ emissions for greater resilience and circularity.

Finally, our legacy accounting systems don’t include the costs of the earth’s seemingly free resources. The climate transition is forcing a shift. The carbon accounting market is estimated at $12 billion and expected to reach $65 billion by 2030. While regulators have a critical role to play in creating standards, tools for people to comply and report are needed to make the system work. Currently, most consulting organizations use resource-intensive techniques to manage and audit carbon credits. The future, though, will likely lie at the intersection of software and hardware-led measurement methodologies that will scale and provide authentic data cost efficiently. Most of these measurement and integration tools will need to be vertically focused, so as to address specific-sector needs. As regulatory requirements evolve, we expect these tools to become integrated with reporting systems.

To create long-term value, business opportunities in the climate transition need to be holistic, accurate and transparent. Short-term opportunists abound that attempt tricks like greenwashing. But, as markets tighten, they will be pushed out. Unlocking what’s good for the planet will ultimately make for a good investment opportunity.