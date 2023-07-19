Use contextual tools and models to catalyse our climate transition

Finally, our legacy accounting systems don’t include the costs of the earth’s seemingly free resources. The climate transition is forcing a shift. The carbon accounting market is estimated at $12 billion and expected to reach $65 billion by 2030. While regulators have a critical role to play in creating standards, tools for people to comply and report are needed to make the system work. Currently, most consulting organizations use resource-intensive techniques to manage and audit carbon credits. The future, though, will likely lie at the intersection of software and hardware-led measurement methodologies that will scale and provide authentic data cost efficiently. Most of these measurement and integration tools will need to be vertically focused, so as to address specific-sector needs. As regulatory requirements evolve, we expect these tools to become integrated with reporting systems.