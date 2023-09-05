Use digital public infrastructure to serve people’s needs4 min read 05 Sep 2023, 08:58 PM IST
Other countries keen to learn from India’s DPI success should envision uses well beyond its basic promises
With the Leaders Summit taking place later this week, India’s presidency of the G20 is fast drawing to a close. In anticipation, commentators have already begun to critically examine all that India has (or has not) achieved in its presidency. While they have expressed disappointment over the failure to secure consensus among member countries on issues like the war in Ukraine and climate change, there is near-universal acknowledgement of India’s success in raising global awareness of the role that digital public infrastructure (DPI) can play in addressing development challenges across sectors of an economy.