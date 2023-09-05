Use financial inclusion to reduce inequality and speed up growth3 min read 05 Sep 2023, 08:53 PM IST
G20 deliberations identified three policy pillars with priority themes aimed at achieving inclusion
Financial inclusion has been the key tool used by policymakers globally to reduce poverty and inequality, strengthen the livelihoods of people at the bottom of the pyramid, and spur global growth. Financial inclusion has been a part of the B20 deliberations for a long time. It was first at the Pittsburg Summit in 2009 that a Financial Inclusion Experts Group (FIEG) was set up, which was followed by the setting up of the Global Partnership for Financial Inclusion (GPFI) at the Seoul Summit (2011), the rolling out of a basic set of financial inclusion indicators at the Mexico Summit (2012), the adoption of high-level principles for digital financial inclusion at the China Summit (2016), and the provision of an implementation guide for it at the Indonesia Summit (2022). Throughout the years, concerted efforts have been made at the B2O platform to advance financial inclusion, and while progress has been made, a lot more is yet to be achieved.