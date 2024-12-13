Opinion
Use power tariffs for a transformation: The strategy Delhi needs to resolve its waste crisis
Amit Kapoor , Pradeep Puri 5 min read 13 Dec 2024, 02:30 PM IST
Summary
- GRAP measures overlook a crisis of toxic emissions from solid waste. The city must invest in eco-friendly waste-to-energy plants, which can attract investment if their power tariffs are hiked. Plus, Delhi needs other responses too.
If there is one defining feature of municipal services in large parts of India, it is chronic underfunding and under investment. According to the Reserve Bank of India, municipal expenditure is less than 1% of GDP. Compare this with Brazil and South Africa where the corresponding number is 6% and 7.3% of GDP, respectively. As the American slang goes, you get what you pay for.
