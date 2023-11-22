Use Sahara’s unclaimed funds for financial sector, not pre-election freebies

According to reports, Sebi has approached the Supreme Court for transferring the funds to the Consolidated Fund of India, which is dubbed as a “black hole" because the funds that flow into it are fungible. In the past, successive governments had promised to use the receipts from divesting the shares of state-owned companies and their assets for either retiring debt or building new assets. Over the years, proceeds from sell-offs of state-run firms have mainly been used to lower the fiscal deficit.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}