Use the latest research to combat child under-nutrition

Priorities in research on child under-nutrition have changed over the years. Calorific deficiency was considered the primary cause of child under-nutrition from the early till mid-1950s. Micronutrient deficiency as an important cause of under-nutrition had been prominent since the 1940s. Research up until the 1950s concentrated on vitamin deficiencies and then moved on to include protein deficiencies till the mid-1970s. Over time, it was discovered that child malnutrition is more than just a function of calorific and micronutrient deficiency, and hence multi-sectoral nutritional planning started to gain prominence from the late 1970s. A big push in investment materialized once freedom from hunger and malnutrition was recognized as a basic human right in 1984. This recognition of nutrition as a basic right led to the ratification of a set of goals for countries participating in United Nations (UN) conventions. In 1992, the UN collated all the seminal research done to establish the factors influencing child health and developed a conceptual framework for child malnutrition. This was an important step towards a formal understanding of the multi-sectoral factors affecting children’s health beyond calorific and micronutrient deficiencies.