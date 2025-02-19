Opinion
US-India ties: Increased energy supplies from America augur well for us
Anil Kumar Jain 4 min read 19 Feb 2025, 02:00 PM IST
Summary
- We can expect to gain from a better supplied and more efficient market for oil and gas, globally. India’s stance on a green transition calibrated to suit our domestic interests may also gain greater legitimacy.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
The energetic kick-off of new policies by the US administration under President Donald Trump has shaken if not stirred the global economic cauldron a fair bit already, and continues to do so with much vigour.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less