US-India ties: Increased energy supplies from America augur well for us

It remains to be seen how the pricing of US supplies takes shape, especially compared to that of its Gulf competitors, which cart it across shorter distances. For US crude oil (and LNG) supplies to reach Indian shores, the landed price will largely have to be competitive. It helps that high ocean freight costs from the US are largely offset by the lower prices of US hydrocarbon benchmarks, both West Texas Intermediate rates (for crude oil) and Henry Hub rates (for natural gas).