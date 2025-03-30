Opinion
India-US talks: The two democracies must think big as they rework commercial ties
Summary
- Tariff friction can be resolved through an appropriate mechanism. It should not get in the way of exploiting the economic opportunity that lies in closer relations.
The US Trade Representative team’s talks in Delhi last week with Indian officials can be seen as part of an effort to find a way to avoid President Donald Trump’s tariffs on Indian exports that mirror the burden faced by US goods entering India.
