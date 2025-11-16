The use of cash makes Gen Z cringe but don’t write off the future of paper money just yet
Summary
Electronic payments may be racing ahead, with new technologies promising faster, cheaper and more convenient transactions, but it will never wipe out cash completely, despite Gen Z's disdain for it. Cash serves a crucial purpose that won’t let it go extinct.
A friend once complained to me that people would sigh and roll their eyes when she used a credit card to pay for her $3 coffee. This was about a decade ago, and I admit, at the time I silently judged her.
topics
