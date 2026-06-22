Could the US-Iran interim agreement hurt JD Vance's presidential prospects?

"You’d better be careful, JD.” That was the warning last Wednesday from US President Donald Trump, sort of in jest and sort of not, to his vice-president, who this week basically soft-launched his 2028 presidential campaign. The idea was for J.D. Vance to adopt a more likeable, maybe less Trumpian approach as he promotes his new memoir.
But recent days have proved just how hard that will be—even for Vance, who has climbed to the No. 2 spot in the Republican Party by regularly shedding personalities and positions, always with the aim of amassing more power.
Vance warned against the Iran conflict in internal discussions and now the administration is trotting him out to defend it publicly, most recently from the White House briefing room last Thursday. The US-Iran deal is “already bearing real fruits for the American people,” he told reporters.