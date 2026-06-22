Could the US-Iran interim agreement hurt JD Vance's presidential prospects?

Meanwhile, his boss is not exactly making it easy for him. At a press conference last Wednesday about the agreement, Trump was asked whether it would be Vance’s fault “if it doesn’t work out.” Trump replied: “I like that idea. This way, if it works out I am going to take the credit,” he said as Secretary of State Marco Rubio stood beside him. “If it doesn’t work out, I’m blaming JD. You’d better be careful, JD.” The comment echoed one Trump had made in April.