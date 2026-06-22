Could the US-Iran interim agreement hurt JD Vance's presidential prospects?

"You’d better be careful, JD.” That was the warning last Wednesday from US President Donald Trump, sort of in jest and sort of not, to his vice-president, who this week basically soft-launched his 2028 presidential campaign. The idea was for J.D. Vance to adopt a more likeable, maybe less Trumpian approach as he promotes his new memoir.
"You’d better be careful, JD.” That was the warning last Wednesday from US President Donald Trump, sort of in jest and sort of not, to his vice-president, who this week basically soft-launched his 2028 presidential campaign. The idea was for J.D. Vance to adopt a more likeable, maybe less Trumpian approach as he promotes his new memoir.
But recent days have proved just how hard that will be—even for Vance, who has climbed to the No. 2 spot in the Republican Party by regularly shedding personalities and positions, always with the aim of amassing more power.
But recent days have proved just how hard that will be—even for Vance, who has climbed to the No. 2 spot in the Republican Party by regularly shedding personalities and positions, always with the aim of amassing more power.
Vance warned against the Iran conflict in internal discussions and now the administration is trotting him out to defend it publicly, most recently from the White House briefing room last Thursday. The US-Iran deal is “already bearing real fruits for the American people,” he told reporters.
The majority of Americans, among them some of the loudest MAGA voices, do not appear to agree. This week, Vance had contentious exchanges with podcaster Megyn Kelly and hosts on The View, an American talk show, appearances that came as he promoted his memoir about his intellectualized conversion to Catholicism.
Vance [is expected to lead US negotiations with Iran as part of an agreement signed last week.]
Meanwhile, his boss is not exactly making it easy for him. At a press conference last Wednesday about the agreement, Trump was asked whether it would be Vance’s fault “if it doesn’t work out.” Trump replied: “I like that idea. This way, if it works out I am going to take the credit,” he said as Secretary of State Marco Rubio stood beside him. “If it doesn’t work out, I’m blaming JD. You’d better be careful, JD.” The comment echoed one Trump had made in April.
For Vance, it is too late to “be careful.” He largely owes his political career to Trump, and his political future largely depends on his defence of him and his policies.
That now includes the conflict with Iran, a geopolitical blunder of historic proportions. America has lost a war that Trump did not need to start.
Vance has to sell it all to a fracturing Republican Party, including the conservative chattering classes, some of whom have singled him out for blame.
“The vice-president, the chief negotiator on this project, has not well-served the president,” said podcaster Ben Shapiro on Fox News. Commentator Marc Thiessen referred to the agreement on X as “the Vance peace deal.” And commentator Ben Domenech slammed the deal as something negotiated by “some kind of Hillbilly Obama,” a clear reference to Vance and just about the worst insult a Fox News contributor can make.
Trump signed the deal—technically a memorandum of understanding—in France without any fanfare, an indication that he does not exactly view it as a moment of triumph. Notably, Rubio, who has not played a major role in the Iran conflict, handed him the paperwork.
The irony is that Vance privately argued against striking Iran but has since become the face of the conflict and now the deal. His glib and condescending podcast conversation with New York Times columnist Ross Douthat, which goes for an hour, is an illustration of one of the iron rules of politics: If you’re explaining, you’re losing.
Vance is ostensibly on tour to talk about his new book, Communion: Finding My Way Back to Faith, which explores his embrace of Catholicism. The book is not revelatory as autobiography, but it is revealing politically.
It suggests that the ‘veep,’ almost certain to run for president in 2028, might try to lead with his faith and his family, a contrast to Trump. This impression was solidified when Joy Behar, a host of The View, reportedly told Vance during a commercial break that he had “a good vibe… for a Republican” and should seek the White House.
Still, it was hard to watch Vance’s performance on The View without thinking of another US vice-president’s appearance on that show. In October 2024, when asked what she would have done differently than former president Joe Biden, Kamala Harris (in)famously said that “not a thing comes to mind.” She later explained that she was only trying to be loyal to the president.
Vance, who has to be looking over his shoulder at Rubio’s rising status, now has that same problem. He also has the added complication of a president who seems vengeful, who may see MAGA as his own movement and be reluctant to bequeath it to someone else in his party.
Vance has always needed Trump, first as an enemy and now as a champion. But the US vice-president is learning what countless others have learnt before him: No matter how careful you are, or how calculating, being close to President Donald Trump carries great risk. ©Bloomberg
The author is a politics and policy columnist for Bloomberg Opinion.