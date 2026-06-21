US-Iran MoU: it buys time for both warring sides but the geopolitical implications are already apparent

Signed by US President Donald Trump and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian last week after months of confrontation, the US-Iran agreement reflects less a resolution of underlying tensions than a recognition by all parties that the cost of continued conflict had become unsustainable.
The accord emerged in the aftermath of a dangerous cycle of escalation triggered by military operations beginning on 28 February, including US and Israeli strikes on Iranian targets, retaliatory Iranian actions, disruptions to maritime traffic in the Strait of Hormuz and wider hostilities across the region, particularly involving Hezbollah in Lebanon.
But the memorandum of understanding (MoU) should not be mistaken for a comprehensive peace settlement. It is at best an interim framework designed to halt immediate hostilities while opening a 60-day negotiation window to address the more contentious issues that divide Washington and Tehran.