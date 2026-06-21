US-Iran MoU: it buys time for both warring sides but the geopolitical implications are already apparent

Signed by US President Donald Trump and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian last week after months of confrontation, the US-Iran agreement reflects less a resolution of underlying tensions than a recognition by all parties that the cost of continued conflict had become unsustainable.
Signed by US President Donald Trump and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian last week after months of confrontation, the US-Iran agreement reflects less a resolution of underlying tensions than a recognition by all parties that the cost of continued conflict had become unsustainable.
The accord emerged in the aftermath of a dangerous cycle of escalation triggered by military operations beginning on 28 February, including US and Israeli strikes on Iranian targets, retaliatory Iranian actions, disruptions to maritime traffic in the Strait of Hormuz and wider hostilities across the region, particularly involving Hezbollah in Lebanon.
The accord emerged in the aftermath of a dangerous cycle of escalation triggered by military operations beginning on 28 February, including US and Israeli strikes on Iranian targets, retaliatory Iranian actions, disruptions to maritime traffic in the Strait of Hormuz and wider hostilities across the region, particularly involving Hezbollah in Lebanon.
But the memorandum of understanding (MoU) should not be mistaken for a comprehensive peace settlement. It is at best an interim framework designed to halt immediate hostilities while opening a 60-day negotiation window to address the more contentious issues that divide Washington and Tehran.
At its core, the MoU seeks to institutionalize de-escalation. It mandates an immediate cessation of military operations across all theatres, including Lebanon, while reaffirming commitments to sovereignty and non-interference.
The reopening of the Strait of Hormuz to commercial shipping constitutes perhaps its most economically significant component. Iran has pledged to guarantee freedom of navigation, while the US has committed to removing its naval blockade within 30 days. Given that roughly one-fifth of global oil supplies transit through Hormuz, this provision alone carries substantial implications for global energy markets.
The economic dimension of the MoU is equally notable. Sanction waivers for Iranian oil exports, access to frozen Iranian assets and plans for a reconstruction and development fund exceeding $300 billion collectively signal a shift away from the ‘maximum pressure’ paradigm that has dominated US policy towards Iran in recent years.
Yet, the financial architecture for this is underdeveloped and uncertainty surrounds implementation mechanisms.
On the nuclear front, the agreement reveals both its promise and limitations. Iran’s commitment not to pursue nuclear weapons provides an important political signal, but the most contentious questions—including uranium enrichment levels, stockpile reductions, ballistic missile development and regional proxy networks—have been deferred to future negotiations.
In effect, the agreement postpones rather than resolves the fundamental strategic disagreements between the two sides.
For this reason, its durability is highly uncertain. The issues that have historically undermined US-Iran engagement have not disappeared; they have merely been moved to later talks. The legacy of mistrust generated by the collapse of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) signed in 2015 casts a long shadow over current diplomacy.
Early implementation challenges, including allegations of ceasefire violations, delays in follow-up talks and competing interpretations of obligations demonstrate how fragile the process is.
Domestic political dynamics further complicate matters. Critics within the US view the agreement as excessively concessionary while Iranian hardliners are sceptical of any accommodation with Washington. Regional actors, particularly Israel and several Gulf states, harbour reservations about a process that may enhance Iran’s economic and diplomatic room for manoeuvre. Any provocation by state or non-state actors could quickly derail negotiations.
Nevertheless, even a temporary reduction in tensions carries broader geopolitical significance. The restoration of maritime stability in the Gulf is likely to moderate energy price volatility and reduce pressures on global supply chains. The MoU also reinforces a broader shift in American statecraft under the Trump administration, privileging transactional diplomacy and selective engagement over prolonged military confrontation.
At the regional level, the accord creates opportunities for de-escalation but does not fundamentally alter the balance of power. Iran’s regional influence is intact, Israel’s security concerns unresolved and the complex web of proxy relationships that define West Asian geopolitics persist. The result is not a transformed regional order but a strategic environment that is more challenging than before.
For India, the immediate implications are positive. Greater stability in the Gulf aids India’s energy security by reducing price volatility and potentially reopening access to Iranian energy supplies. Sanctions relief could revive commercial opportunities linked to the Chabahar Port and International North-South Transport Corridor, both of which are central to its connectivity strategy in Central Asia and beyond.
It also reduces a persistent source of friction in India’s relations with the US. New Delhi gains more flexibility to pursue its strategic ties in the Indo-Pacific while also engaging with Tehran. Yet, caution is warranted. A breakdown in talks could revive tensions, disrupt energy markets and undermine emerging connectivity initiatives. For India, therefore, the imperative is unchanged: preserve strategic autonomy, diversify partnerships and avoid over-reliance on any single regional trajectory.
The author is professor of international relations, King’s College London, and vice president for studies at Observer Research Foundation, New Delhi.