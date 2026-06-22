US-Iran MoU: it has geopolitical implications that New Delhi must track and adapt to its advantage

The peace memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the US and Iran comes at a significant moment in international politics. It followed the G-7 Summit, where geopolitical uncertainty dominated discussions, and coincided with the renewed engagement between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump.
Whether the MoU endures is uncertain, as the pursuit of peace in West Asia has long been a fragile endeavour. Yet even at this early stage, the development raises important questions for India.
Its significance lies not merely in what it means for Washington and Tehran, but in what it reveals about a changing geopolitical landscape and India’s place within it.
First, what does it imply geopolitically for India? Few countries have as much at stake in the evolving regional order as India. Over the past three decades, New Delhi has developed important relationships with all three principal actors.