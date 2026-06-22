US-Iran MoU: it has geopolitical implications that New Delhi must track and adapt to its advantage

The peace memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the US and Iran comes at a significant moment in international politics. It followed the G-7 Summit, where geopolitical uncertainty dominated discussions, and coincided with the renewed engagement between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump.
The peace memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the US and Iran comes at a significant moment in international politics. It followed the G-7 Summit, where geopolitical uncertainty dominated discussions, and coincided with the renewed engagement between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump.
Whether the MoU endures is uncertain, as the pursuit of peace in West Asia has long been a fragile endeavour. Yet even at this early stage, the development raises important questions for India.
Whether the MoU endures is uncertain, as the pursuit of peace in West Asia has long been a fragile endeavour. Yet even at this early stage, the development raises important questions for India.
Its significance lies not merely in what it means for Washington and Tehran, but in what it reveals about a changing geopolitical landscape and India’s place within it.
First, what does it imply geopolitically for India? Few countries have as much at stake in the evolving regional order as India. Over the past three decades, New Delhi has developed important relationships with all three principal actors.
The first is its increasingly consequential partnership with the US, spanning defence, technology, critical minerals, semiconductors, artificial intelligence and supply-chain resilience.
The second is its relationship with Iran, which remains important for energy security, regional connectivity and access to Central Asia. The third is its partnership with Israel, covering defence cooperation, intelligence sharing, agriculture and innovation.
The MoU highlights a reality India has long understood: West Asia cannot be viewed through a binary lens. For New Delhi, it has never been about choosing one partner over another, but about cultivating relationships across political divides while advancing national interests. If tensions ease, India may be better placed to deepen engagement with all three partners.
Second, what does this tell us about America’s strategic approach to conflict? The MoU may be remembered less for its impact on Iran than for what it reveals about the evolution of US statecraft. For decades, US foreign policy relied on military deterrence, economic sanctions and alliance structures to shape outcomes.
Increasingly, however, the US appears to be pursuing a different model, one that seeks negotiated settlements after a period of armed conflict. This reflects both strategic necessity and political reality.
The US is the world’s most powerful country, but must compete with China, revitalize domestic manufacturing, strengthen its technological leadership and reduce the burden of multiple overseas commitments. America seems keen to create conditions that allow it to focus on larger strategic challenges.
For India, this holds an important lesson. US diplomacy is becoming more pragmatic, selective and interest-driven. New Delhi must continue deepening cooperation with Washington while recognizing that US priorities will not always align perfectly with those of its partners. The test of our ties will be the ability to manage differences without letting them unsettle broader cooperation.
Third, what does this mean for stability in West Asia and for India’s economy? No major economy outside the region benefits more from a stable West Asia than India does.
The Gulf remains a vital source of energy supplies. Millions of Indians live and work across the region. Gulf sovereign wealth funds are important investors in India’s infrastructure, logistics, renewable energy and digital sectors. Tension reduction would offer us significant economic dividends. Lower risk of military conflict can help stabilize energy markets, reduce shipping and insurance costs and improve investor confidence.
One agreement cannot resolve all the region’s underlying tensions. But if it helps tilt West Asia towards diplomacy and economic cooperation, we could gain considerably.
Finally, what does this mean for India’s strategic partnerships and autonomy? Perhaps the most important lesson extends beyond West Asia. The international system is now characterized by overlapping partnerships rather than rigid alliances.
Countries cooperate on one issue, compete on another and remain neutral on a third. Geopolitics is becoming less binary and more transactional. This environment favours countries capable of maintaining diverse relationships without becoming excessively dependent on any single partner.
India has spent years creating such a network. It works closely with the US, maintains strong ties with Israel, continues to deepen engagement with the Gulf, preserves channels with Iran and continues to strengthen relations with Europe.
Far from being outdated, strategic autonomy appears even more relevant in a fragmented world. The objective is not to keep equidistance from competing powers. Rather, it is the preservation of decision-making freedom, namely the ability to pursue national interests without being constrained by the priorities of others.
The US-Iran MoU offers a reminder that geopolitics rarely unfolds in straight lines. Adversaries negotiate, partners disagree, alliances evolve and interests shift. We should not try to predict the future shape of the international order. Our challenge is to ensure that, whatever shape it takes, we retain the partnerships, leverage and freedom of action to advance our interests.
The real lesson of this agreement, therefore, is not about Iran or even West Asia. It is about the kind of world that is emerging and why India’s ability to engage multiple partners without becoming dependent on any single one may prove to be one of its greatest strategic strengths.
The author is president, Chintan Research Foundation, and former director at the World Trade Organization.