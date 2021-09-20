Utilize a rear-view mirror for further telecom reforms

Importantly, the apex court failed to see the bigger picture and adjudicate that ancillary non-telecom revenues should not be part of AGR. Instead of deferring to a specialized and neutral body, the tribunal that was set up to resolve telecom disputes, which is headed by a retired Supreme Court judge and accompanied by two experts, the apex court ruled on flimsy grounds that the tribunal had no jurisdiction over the matter. One wonders why. Given that the AGR orders of the government were set aside by various courts between 2006 and 2015, levying a penalty and interest on past AGR dues was plainly unjust. This reportedly inflated the AGR liability by about 300%. Yet again, the apex court failed to appreciate the economic fallout. Thank heavens, the penalty and interest on penalty has now been scrapped, and the definition of AGR has been rationalized for all future calculations.