The subordinate judiciary is an economic pillar India must fix
Pradeep S. Mehta , Akanksha Mathur 4 min read 17 Jun 2025, 12:30 PM IST
Summary
Comprehensive reforms of India’s lower judiciary could help the Indian economy grow markedly faster. Experience from countries as diverse as Singapore and Kenya shows how such an economic boost can be imparted through judicial efficiency.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Imagine a small shop owner, Sunita, waiting five years for a district court to resolve a simple lease dispute. Consequently, she is unable to expand her business, which adversely affects her future.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story