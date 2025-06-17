The subordinate judiciary is an economic pillar India must fix

Our judicial services, governed by states, are of uneven quality. We need an All India Judicial Service on the lines of services like the Indian Administrative Service and Indian Forest Service that can attract good quality personnel for our courts. With the expansion of our law universities network, we have legally qualified human capital for the purpose. The proposed service could standardize recruitment while respecting state autonomy to ensure swift merit-based hiring. They would also be helpful for the early promotion of district judges to high courts, etc.