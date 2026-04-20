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Uttar Pradesh could act as a role model for a fiscal approach that eschews risk-raising populist budgets

Narayan Ramachandran
4 min read20 Apr 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Varanasi, and its re-emergence in the last dozen or so years, is central to the direction of India’s modern politics.
Varanasi, and its re-emergence in the last dozen or so years, is central to the direction of India’s modern politics.
Summary

India’s most populous state has avoided 'freebies' like unconditional cash transfers and maintained a steady revenue surplus. While other Indian states get more handout-happy, UP has shown a rare restraint that others could learn from.

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The Ganga mostly flows east-southeast across the Indo-Gangetic alluvial plains towards its mouth in Kolkata. As it approaches Varanasi in eastern Uttar Pradesh (UP), it encounters something unusual: an outlier of ancient Vindhyan sandstone that juts northward into the otherwise soft alluvial plain.

The Ganga mostly flows east-southeast across the Indo-Gangetic alluvial plains towards its mouth in Kolkata. As it approaches Varanasi in eastern Uttar Pradesh (UP), it encounters something unusual: an outlier of ancient Vindhyan sandstone that juts northward into the otherwise soft alluvial plain.

The river cannot cut through this resistant rock as easily as through alluvium, so instead of continuing straight eastward, it deflects northward, running along the western flank of this Vindhyan rock ridge. It flows north for a short distance past the iconic ghats before eventually bending eastward again. This is what geomorphologists technically call lithological control over a river platform.

The river cannot cut through this resistant rock as easily as through alluvium, so instead of continuing straight eastward, it deflects northward, running along the western flank of this Vindhyan rock ridge. It flows north for a short distance past the iconic ghats before eventually bending eastward again. This is what geomorphologists technically call lithological control over a river platform.

The northward flow is central to the city’s religious significance. A river flowing north towards the Himalayas has been interpreted as an ascent towards the divine. The ghats are built along the crescent-shaped concave western bank that the northward-flowing river naturally created, giving them their dramatic amphitheatre-like form.

This ancient city framed between the Varuna River to its north and Assi River to its south (hence Varanasi) is one of the world’s oldest continuously inhabited cities, with a history spanning some 5,000 years.

Also Read | Subsidy raj: Ancient lessons are relevant to India’s growing freebies bill

Varanasi, and its re-emergence in the last dozen or so years, is central to the direction of India’s modern politics. While much is still left to be done, it has been dramatically cleaned up.

It is the Prime Minister’s constituency in the country’s largest state, led by a future contender for high office at the national level. If Ayodhya is the emotional epicentre of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP’s) political projection, then Varanasi can lay claim to being its philosophical centre. Both these cities are in UP.

Like Varanasi, the state of UP could economically perform much better, but a lot has been achieved. Unlike many large states in India, UP has been running a revenue surplus for two decades now.

A revenue surplus is achieved when a state’s revenue receipts are higher than its revenue expenditure. This usually means that a balance has been struck between the payment of salaries/pensions of government staff and investments in assets like roads, airports and irrigation systems.

UP has achieved a revenue surplus of approximately 1% of its gross state domestic product (GSDP) for over 20 years now under both non-BJP and BJP governments (except for one covid year). The annual revenue surplus since the BJP came to power in 2017 is about half a percentage point higher on average, but it is more volatile than before.

Also Read | In cash we trust: The rise of direct transfers in election playbooks

The state’s BJP government also appears to be budgeting revenue aggressively, resulting in a greater difference between budgeted expenditure and revised expenditure. Nevertheless, for several years now, UP has managed a revenue surplus and also a moderate budget deficit.

This is in remarkable contrast to other Indian states. Punjab, Kerala and Himachal Pradesh, for instance, run persistent revenue deficits of over 2%. Maharashtra, which is a similarly large state, has had a mirror image revenue deficit to UP’s surplus over the last decade.

UP does have some structural advantages. As India’s most populous state, it is the beneficiary of a sizeable chunk of the destination-oriented goods and services tax (GST). Its population combined with the fact that the governing party is the same both in the state and at the Centre (‘double engine sarkar’) results in the single largest share of central tax devolution.

Beyond these, the government of the day in UP has followed a fiscally prudent strategy of controlling expenditure and increasing revenue mobilization.

Also Read | Ajit Ranade: Cash handouts are popular but what do they imply for inflation?

In its spending pattern, UP stands out among big states because it is the only state to refrain from unconditional cash transfers, especially to women. UP does not have a scheme equivalent to the Ladki Behen scheme in Maharashtra or the Ladli Behna scheme of Madhya Pradesh.

One reason for this could be that the scale of this for UP would make it unviable. With an estimated 50 million eligible women, even a modest 1,500 cash transfer a month will cost the exchequer 90,000 crore a year and serve to double the fiscal deficit. The comparable number for Maharashtra is about 20,000 crore, and for Karnataka’s Gruhalakshmi scheme, about 29,000 crore a year.

According to PRS Legislative Research, 12 Indian states collectively spent about 1.7 trillion on unconditional cash transfer schemes to women in 2025-26. This is up from two states just three years ago, so it is definitely a fast-evolving trend among states.

Whether UP will be able to resist this trend going into next year’s assembly elections will determine if it can maintain its impressive record of fiscal management. If UP does manage to buck the trend, it will demonstrate an alternate model to the harmful and ultimately financially unviable economic populism among states.

Also Read | Avoid fiscal myopia: What India must do to bridge its innovation deficit

Of course, as a relatively poor state, UP cannot be indifferent to welfare spending for women. Like it has already done, it should focus this spending on conditional cash transfer schemes tied to education, health, institutional maternity and skilling milestones. These programmes are tied to behavioural change and work to compound positive outcomes over time.

P.S: “Do not spend a single paisa on useless things, spend lakhs on good deeds,” said Madan Mohan Malaviya, founder of Banaras Hindu University.

The author is chairman, InKlude Labs. Read Narayan’s Mint columns at www.livemint.com/avisiblehand

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Meet the Author

Narayan Ramachandran

Narayan Ramachandran has been a Mint contributor for 16 years and writes a fortnightly column calledRead more

“A Visible Hand”. He spent over three decades on Wall Street, most of it with Morgan Stanley. Narayan was the country head of Morgan Stanley India, leading all of the Group's businesses. Prior to that, he was the head and lead portfolio manager of Morgan Stanley’s Global Emerging Markets and Global Asset Allocation teams, managing over $25 billion in assets. He began his career at Goldman Sachs.<br><br>Narayan is Chairman of TeamLease Services, as well as Unitus Group, India's largest social enterprise bank. Narayan is also Chairman of Vivriti Next and UC Inclusive Credit, which are pioneering firms working on bringing credit to underserved markets.<br><br>In the 2010s, Narayan finished a full eight-year term as Chairman of RBL Bank, one of India's fastest growing banks. He serves as the Chairman and co-founder of InKlude Labs, a social business enterprise working in the field of education and public health. Through InKlude Labs, Narayan works with deserving enterprises to help them scale. He is currently working on incubating the Center for Wildlife Studies and Asan Cup, a feminine hygiene start-up.<br><br>He served as General Partner and Member of the Global Strategy Advisory Board of L Catterton Asia, a consumer-focused growth equity firm. He is an active private equity investor in financial services, technology, social enterprises and consumer businesses. He is co-founder and Fellow at the Takshashila Institution, a public policy school and think-tank. He teaches an online graduate-level course on contemporary economics.<br><br>Narayan received a BTech in chemical engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay and an MBA from the University of Michigan. Narayan holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

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HomeOpinionViewsUttar Pradesh could act as a role model for a fiscal approach that eschews risk-raising populist budgets

Uttar Pradesh could act as a role model for a fiscal approach that eschews risk-raising populist budgets

Narayan Ramachandran
4 min read20 Apr 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Varanasi, and its re-emergence in the last dozen or so years, is central to the direction of India’s modern politics.
Varanasi, and its re-emergence in the last dozen or so years, is central to the direction of India’s modern politics.
Summary

India’s most populous state has avoided 'freebies' like unconditional cash transfers and maintained a steady revenue surplus. While other Indian states get more handout-happy, UP has shown a rare restraint that others could learn from.

Gift this article

The Ganga mostly flows east-southeast across the Indo-Gangetic alluvial plains towards its mouth in Kolkata. As it approaches Varanasi in eastern Uttar Pradesh (UP), it encounters something unusual: an outlier of ancient Vindhyan sandstone that juts northward into the otherwise soft alluvial plain.

The Ganga mostly flows east-southeast across the Indo-Gangetic alluvial plains towards its mouth in Kolkata. As it approaches Varanasi in eastern Uttar Pradesh (UP), it encounters something unusual: an outlier of ancient Vindhyan sandstone that juts northward into the otherwise soft alluvial plain.

The river cannot cut through this resistant rock as easily as through alluvium, so instead of continuing straight eastward, it deflects northward, running along the western flank of this Vindhyan rock ridge. It flows north for a short distance past the iconic ghats before eventually bending eastward again. This is what geomorphologists technically call lithological control over a river platform.

The river cannot cut through this resistant rock as easily as through alluvium, so instead of continuing straight eastward, it deflects northward, running along the western flank of this Vindhyan rock ridge. It flows north for a short distance past the iconic ghats before eventually bending eastward again. This is what geomorphologists technically call lithological control over a river platform.

The northward flow is central to the city’s religious significance. A river flowing north towards the Himalayas has been interpreted as an ascent towards the divine. The ghats are built along the crescent-shaped concave western bank that the northward-flowing river naturally created, giving them their dramatic amphitheatre-like form.

This ancient city framed between the Varuna River to its north and Assi River to its south (hence Varanasi) is one of the world’s oldest continuously inhabited cities, with a history spanning some 5,000 years.

Also Read | Subsidy raj: Ancient lessons are relevant to India’s growing freebies bill

Varanasi, and its re-emergence in the last dozen or so years, is central to the direction of India’s modern politics. While much is still left to be done, it has been dramatically cleaned up.

It is the Prime Minister’s constituency in the country’s largest state, led by a future contender for high office at the national level. If Ayodhya is the emotional epicentre of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP’s) political projection, then Varanasi can lay claim to being its philosophical centre. Both these cities are in UP.

Like Varanasi, the state of UP could economically perform much better, but a lot has been achieved. Unlike many large states in India, UP has been running a revenue surplus for two decades now.

A revenue surplus is achieved when a state’s revenue receipts are higher than its revenue expenditure. This usually means that a balance has been struck between the payment of salaries/pensions of government staff and investments in assets like roads, airports and irrigation systems.

UP has achieved a revenue surplus of approximately 1% of its gross state domestic product (GSDP) for over 20 years now under both non-BJP and BJP governments (except for one covid year). The annual revenue surplus since the BJP came to power in 2017 is about half a percentage point higher on average, but it is more volatile than before.

Also Read | In cash we trust: The rise of direct transfers in election playbooks

The state’s BJP government also appears to be budgeting revenue aggressively, resulting in a greater difference between budgeted expenditure and revised expenditure. Nevertheless, for several years now, UP has managed a revenue surplus and also a moderate budget deficit.

This is in remarkable contrast to other Indian states. Punjab, Kerala and Himachal Pradesh, for instance, run persistent revenue deficits of over 2%. Maharashtra, which is a similarly large state, has had a mirror image revenue deficit to UP’s surplus over the last decade.

UP does have some structural advantages. As India’s most populous state, it is the beneficiary of a sizeable chunk of the destination-oriented goods and services tax (GST). Its population combined with the fact that the governing party is the same both in the state and at the Centre (‘double engine sarkar’) results in the single largest share of central tax devolution.

Beyond these, the government of the day in UP has followed a fiscally prudent strategy of controlling expenditure and increasing revenue mobilization.

Also Read | Ajit Ranade: Cash handouts are popular but what do they imply for inflation?

In its spending pattern, UP stands out among big states because it is the only state to refrain from unconditional cash transfers, especially to women. UP does not have a scheme equivalent to the Ladki Behen scheme in Maharashtra or the Ladli Behna scheme of Madhya Pradesh.

One reason for this could be that the scale of this for UP would make it unviable. With an estimated 50 million eligible women, even a modest 1,500 cash transfer a month will cost the exchequer 90,000 crore a year and serve to double the fiscal deficit. The comparable number for Maharashtra is about 20,000 crore, and for Karnataka’s Gruhalakshmi scheme, about 29,000 crore a year.

According to PRS Legislative Research, 12 Indian states collectively spent about 1.7 trillion on unconditional cash transfer schemes to women in 2025-26. This is up from two states just three years ago, so it is definitely a fast-evolving trend among states.

Whether UP will be able to resist this trend going into next year’s assembly elections will determine if it can maintain its impressive record of fiscal management. If UP does manage to buck the trend, it will demonstrate an alternate model to the harmful and ultimately financially unviable economic populism among states.

Also Read | Avoid fiscal myopia: What India must do to bridge its innovation deficit

Of course, as a relatively poor state, UP cannot be indifferent to welfare spending for women. Like it has already done, it should focus this spending on conditional cash transfer schemes tied to education, health, institutional maternity and skilling milestones. These programmes are tied to behavioural change and work to compound positive outcomes over time.

P.S: “Do not spend a single paisa on useless things, spend lakhs on good deeds,” said Madan Mohan Malaviya, founder of Banaras Hindu University.

The author is chairman, InKlude Labs. Read Narayan’s Mint columns at www.livemint.com/avisiblehand

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Narayan Ramachandran

Narayan Ramachandran has been a Mint contributor for 16 years and writes a fortnightly column calledRead more

“A Visible Hand”. He spent over three decades on Wall Street, most of it with Morgan Stanley. Narayan was the country head of Morgan Stanley India, leading all of the Group's businesses. Prior to that, he was the head and lead portfolio manager of Morgan Stanley’s Global Emerging Markets and Global Asset Allocation teams, managing over $25 billion in assets. He began his career at Goldman Sachs.<br><br>Narayan is Chairman of TeamLease Services, as well as Unitus Group, India's largest social enterprise bank. Narayan is also Chairman of Vivriti Next and UC Inclusive Credit, which are pioneering firms working on bringing credit to underserved markets.<br><br>In the 2010s, Narayan finished a full eight-year term as Chairman of RBL Bank, one of India's fastest growing banks. He serves as the Chairman and co-founder of InKlude Labs, a social business enterprise working in the field of education and public health. Through InKlude Labs, Narayan works with deserving enterprises to help them scale. He is currently working on incubating the Center for Wildlife Studies and Asan Cup, a feminine hygiene start-up.<br><br>He served as General Partner and Member of the Global Strategy Advisory Board of L Catterton Asia, a consumer-focused growth equity firm. He is an active private equity investor in financial services, technology, social enterprises and consumer businesses. He is co-founder and Fellow at the Takshashila Institution, a public policy school and think-tank. He teaches an online graduate-level course on contemporary economics.<br><br>Narayan received a BTech in chemical engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay and an MBA from the University of Michigan. Narayan holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

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