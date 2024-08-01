Is Uttar Pradesh stuck with low women's participation in its labour force?
Summary
- Less than a fifth of young adult women in UP were either employed or looking for work in 2022-23, compared to 33.2% in the rest of India. While the state’s manufacturing sector could create jobs, it’s unclear if social factors that keep women out of paying jobs will ease in the years ahead.
The state of Uttar Pradesh is deceptively large. Working-age women (20-59 years) in the state—about 57 million in 2021—outnumber the entire population of countries like Canada, Australia, Malaysia, and South Korea. The state has more women aged 20-29 than the combined population of Norway, Finland and Denmark.