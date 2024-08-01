Is Uttar Pradesh stuck with low women's participation in its labour force?

Data from the Periodic Labour Force Survey shows that in 2022-23, only about 19.8% of young adult women (20-29 years) in UP were either employed or looking for work—known as the labour force participation rate (LFPR)—compared to 33.2% in the rest of India. In urban UP, only 16.3% of young adult women were labour-force participants, while in the rest of urban India, the proportion was close to 30%.