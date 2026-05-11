A group of 20 AI researchers recently spent two weeks trying to break a set of autonomous AI agents—systems with real email accounts, persistent memory, shell access and the authority to act on their owners’ behalf. They succeeded 11 times out of the cases they documented.
V. Anantha Nageswaran: AI does not know what it doesn’t know—and that’s reason enough for abundant caution
SummaryResearch on advanced Agentic AI systems has revealed such an alarming scope for ‘unknown unknowns’ that abundant caution is the only rational response to the proliferation of this technology. Hasty deployment could result in situations that can’t be salvaged.
A group of 20 AI researchers recently spent two weeks trying to break a set of autonomous AI agents—systems with real email accounts, persistent memory, shell access and the authority to act on their owners’ behalf. They succeeded 11 times out of the cases they documented.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More