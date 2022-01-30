V. Anantha Nageswaran: An apt choice as our CEA

Nageswaran joins the finance ministry just as India recovers its pre-pandemic level of output, but scars remain. These include persistent inflation, growing inequality, labour-market stress, a crisis in the informal economy, and the long-term costs from two years of school shutdowns. The risk to our balance of payments from a further increase in global crude oil prices is still modest, but not irrelevant. In the decade ahead, we must maintain a high rate of economic expansion to provide opportunities to our people. Much will depend on the quality of economic policy if India in the 2020s is to resemble India of the 2000s rather than of the 1970s on that score. The new CEA has been a prolific writer on the Indian economy, with his weekly column in Mint widely followed. Though Nageswaran is driven by what the data says, and has readjusted some of his views over the years, there are some common themes in his writing that are worth highlighting. First, he has consistently argued that the requirements of the real economy are more important than those of the financial one. Second, monetary policy should be used carefully to avoid blowing sequential asset bubbles that lead to the mis- allocation of capital. Third, any country should have ways to maintain policy independence, either through the tactical use of capital controls during episodes of global financial mania, or (unfortunately these days) via restrictions on global trade. Fourth, inequality is a risk for both sustainable economic growth as well as social stability; not just inequality in terms of the gap in household incomes, but also the split of national income between profits and wages.