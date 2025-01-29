V. Anantha Nageswaran: The Economic Survey is about raising the game for a new playing field
Summary
- The globalization era is largely over and a new order is taking shape. India has a shot at shaping it while thriving in the uncertain interregnum and beyond. The Survey contributes to both endeavours.
This is my third offering of the Economic Survey, a comprehensive compilation of information and perspectives on the state of the Indian economy. It delves into issues that warrant focused and continued attention, providing insight and analysis crucial to understanding India’s economic landscape.