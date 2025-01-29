The great global election year of 2024 is behind us, although a few more are due this year. The policy changes that they entail are—and will be— unfolding. What will be the course of key interest rates that will guide real activity and inflation expectations? How will the energy transition progress? What will be the drivers of global growth? How will artificial intelligence change job markets? How will they affect global trade and investment flows? How should India respond to these uncertainties and accelerate economic growth while ensuring equity and inclusion? These were the critical questions on our minds while putting together this Survey.