Hairpin bend ahead: what India must watch out for as it prepares to make vehicles talk to each other

Indian roads are among the world’s most hazardous. Trucks, buses and cars jostle for space with motorcycles and three-wheelers that swerve without warning. Motorists must stay alert to wandering livestock, traffic-dodging pedestrians and bewildering street layouts. The result: an average of 502 people die on our roads every day.
Against this backdrop, the Centre’s proposal of vehicle-to-vehicle (V2V) communication from next October makes sense. Until now, road safety has largely focused on protecting crash victims with airbags, anti-lock braking systems and vehicular design. V2V would mark a shift from collision survival to prevention.