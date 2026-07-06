Somewhere on the internet right now, a human being is being asked to prove that she is human. She squints at a grid of blurred photographs, hunts for crosswalks and traffic lights, and clicks until a machine is satisfied that she is not one.
We barely notice how strange this small ritual is. Alan Turing’s test asked whether a machine could pass for a human. We have quietly inverted it: now the human performs her humanity for the machine’s approval.
I was reminded of this by a fine recent essay in the Financial Times by Sarah O’Connor, ‘The human brain is not a machine’ (16 June 2026). She traces the long temptation to see the brain as a kind of computer—Marvin Minsky’s “meat machines,” the older image of an enchanted loom—and then makes a sharper point than her title promises.