Vaccine adequacy must translate into jabs for all

The overly technocratic approach taken by the government has faced criticism for good reason. It seems to ignore how a digital divide has translated into a health divide of the jabbed and jabbed-nots. While residents at almost every socio-economic level of our big cities are estimated to have one way or another—via their own devices or those of others—to log on to the Centre’s CoWin website for appointments, the picture is different in smaller places and villages. According to one study, just over a third of adults in the hinterland have internet connections. With walk-ins now entertained at very few vaccine centres, a vast number are shut out of the system. On paper, the country has a network of nearly 300,000 centrally-run Common Service Centres (CSCs), created to grant people walk-in access to the internet, but media reports suggest that very few of these are operational. By a count reported last week, the number of those registered on CoWin through CSCs is a minuscule fraction of the total registrations so far. That the CoWin app for smartphones is in English gives away its target audience. It is not just rural folks and the urban poor who are being left out, but, given the acute scarcity of jab opportunities, even the better-off who are not tech-savvy enough to use private apps that have sprung up to game the queue with software search engines which go slot-hunting on behalf of users.

