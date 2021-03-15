Vaccine awareness needs to go far beyond people like us

However, a closer look at this ‘ramping up’ shows just how skewed the approach is: five hospitals have been selected to run 24-hour vaccination clinics, only one of which is a public facility. The other four are exclusive and expensive private hospitals. I would imagine that the poor, even if they wish to pay the ₹250 fee for a shot, will not easily be granted entry to these spaces. Another report, this one by Payel Majumdar Upreti in Hindu BusinessLine, states that, “During question hour in Parliament last month, the government said it would utilise the existing infrastructure of the Universal Immunisation Programme (Mission Indradhanush) to successfully implement its covid-19 immunisation drive. The rural sector would be dependent entirely on ASHA workers (Accredited Social Health Activists, i.e.) and PHCs (Primary Health Centres) for this to happen." Yet, if we look at implementation of the Centre’s immunization programme in Gurugram, PHCs and frontline workers are neither mentioned in official notices, nor are they deployed.

