India’s ability to suppress covid hinges to a large extent on mass vaccination. With supplies short of demand and misgivings being expressed over the potential diversion of free jabs to a lucrative private market under a dual-pricing regime from next month, much will depend on the integrity of vaccine makers and the officials in charge of state-led immunization. Doses need to be fairly apportioned, with no leakages whatsoever. Given how vital this mission is, the least we should expect is transparency on the part of our main vaccine suppliers, the Pune-based Serum Institute of India (SII) and Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech (BB). Yet, ever since the pandemic placed these private firms in the national spotlight, their statements have been way too inconsistent to inspire public confidence, be it on pricing, profitability or production.

The record of all that SII’s chief executive Adar Poonawalla has said about his company’s approach is highly confusing, to say the least. What royalty SII would pay, if any, for the vaccine developed pro-bono by AstraZeneca and Oxford scientists was shrouded in mystery from the very start. As it was a public-interest project to quell the pandemic, the rights to use that formulation were meant to be awarded free of cost. SII did not disclose the details of its own licence deal. But, oddly, Poonawalla claimed last week in an interview to CNBC-TV18 that it had to “pay 50% of the price to AstraZeneca as royalty". This referred to ₹150 per dose, at which SII had supplied the Centre vaccines in a bulk deal, a price that he said on 6 April gave the company space to make a tiny profit. What the company had “sacrificed", he ventured, were “super profits". But in an interview to Mint about a fortnight later, SII’s chief shifted his stance, saying that it was “losing money" at that price. Just bad arithmetic? To many, it sounded like a post-rationalization of SII’s jab pricing for private hospitals, at ₹600 per dose, which he also justified on the logic of getting money to enlarge capacity and thereby cross-subsidize future supplies to the Centre (set by New Delhi at 50% of output for all domestic producers). Sure, fixed costs in this business are lumpy and far outweigh variable input bills. But still, SII should bare its finances to public scrutiny for us to see how it all adds up. The same goes for the volumes it can—and does—churn out. Its ramp-up promises have gone unmet a little too often. After a fire at one of its facilities near Pune, Poonawalla had assured us of no vaccine output loss, only to later blame that incident for missed targets.

SII’s rival Bharat Biotech (BB) has been a beneficiary of publicly-funded research that surely helped its vaccine’s development in partnership with a state organ, and so it is obliged to offer us even more clarity. But it hasn’t. Last August, its chairperson Krishna Ella had pointed to a water bottle and said “it costs five times more than our vaccine". Today, this jars with its price of ₹1,200 per dose for private hospitals. BB has offered the same rationale as SII did. Expansion. Both of them, however, need to explain why they’re charging state governments so exorbitantly—BB wants ₹600 per dose and SII, ₹400—as these vials are also meant to immunize Indians who cannot afford privately-given jabs. The whiff of greed that people have sniffed emerging from that pricing is doing neither’s image of pandemic heroism any good. It’s time for both our big vaccine suppliers to come clean, throw open their books, and set the record straight.

